Missouri's attorney general investigates Students for Justice in Palestine's Missouri chapters

Missouri State Attorney General Catherine Hanaway is investigating Students for Justice in Palestine’s or SJP’s fundraising activities in the state.

SJP, on its website, said it “aims to develop a student movement connected, disciplined and equipped with the tools necessary to pursue Palestinian liberation on our campuses.”

Hanaway has issued civil investigative demands to Mizzou SJP and National SJP to determine whether “chapters, agents or representatives have engaged in conduct prohibited by the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act.”

Her office, in a press release, claims that SJP has chapters across the country and in Missouri, including at Missouri State University. There is not currently an organization by that name listed under student organizations on the Missouri State University website, and MSU's Director of Strategic Communication Andrea Mostyn told KSMU that there isn’t an SJP chapter on campus and hasn't been an organized chapter there in the last few years.

Hanaway said her office has reason to believe the Missouri chapters have engaged in "deception, fraud, false promises, misrepresentation, unfair practices, and the concealment, suppression, or omission of material facts in connection with charitable solicitations.”

She said she’s concerned those funds could have reached radical Islamist terrorist groups.