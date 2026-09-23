Springfield nonprofit hosts concert series to raise money for people detained by ICE

Abide in Love is a local nonprofit that provides resources and assistance to people detained at the Greene County Jail. Its concert series, Abide in Live, features monthly performances to help fund the organization.

The next Abide in Live concert is Sept. 25 at Millsap Farms Pizza Night. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available on the Abide in Love website and the organization’s Facebook page.

Benjamin Beranek, president of Abide in Love, explained the organization’s mission.

“What Abide in Love does is we just want to recognize that we've got new neighbors in our presence, and we want to form connections with them,” Beranek said. “We want to connect them to their families, to clergy and to lawyers as we're able to.”

The organization runs a pen pal program in which volunteers write to detainees and share information about available resources.

“Our hope is as long as these people are with us, we want to let them know they're not alone,” Beranek said. “And our hope also is to get the funding needed. And then hopefully when this season of life passes, we will cease to exist. But good music will continue on, I'm sure.”

Cameron and Lori Steele helped organize Abide in Live. Lori Steele explained that they became involved with Abide in Love when their daughter raised money for the nonprofit as part of a leadership project during her senior year of high school.

“She did a fundraiser that was really successful, and she had several friends that were impacted by all of this,” Lori Steele said. “Their families were detained and they didn't get to speak with them for months. You know, their family is left without an income.”

Abide in Live has two other concerts scheduled. On Oct. 29, there will be music and a costume contest at Lindberg’s Tavern from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10. On Nov. 14, there will be music and a silent auction at the Barrel House at Mother’s Brewing Company. Tickets are $15.

More information at https://www.abideinlovesgf.org/

