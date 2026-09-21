Springfield City Council refers Flock camera resolution to committee

A resolution before Springfield City Council Monday night regarding Automated License Plate Readers or ALPRs was moved to the Plans and Policy Committee. And that elicited a strong response from those in the crowd who had been prepared to speak during a scheduled public hearing. A few attendees shouted at council members, which resulted in a recess for crowd control.

Many people have expressed concern to city council over the last few months about ALPR devices, which include Flock cameras.

The resolution by Councilman Brandon Jenson directs the city manager to “conduct a comprehensive review of all relevant contracts and Springfield Police Standard Operating Guidelines as well as any other relevant municipal policy, for alignment with the recently adopted Public Safety Council Priority as it relates to the usage of ALPR cameras.”

Mayor Jeff Schrag made the motion to refer the resolution to committee.

"It is my opinion that referring this to committee would allow for the most thoughtful review of this issue," said Schrag.

Jenson urged his fellow council members to vote no on the mayor’s motion.

"I'm fully aware that there is an intention to refer this to a committee after I finish speaking," he said. "To do so now would be a disservice to the transparent governance of Springfield. Moving to refer this bill before allowing our scheduled public hearing to take place effectively silences the community members who came tonight to share their opinions."

The final tally was 5 to 3 to refer the resolution to committee with Jenson, Monica Horton and Bruce Adib-Yazdi voting no.