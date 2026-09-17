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It's time for Cider Days in Springfield despite temperatures in the upper 90s

KSMU | By Chris Hill
Published September 17, 2026 at 3:49 PM CDT
A previous Cider Days event in Springfield, Mo.
Downtown Springfield Association/Facebook
A previous Cider Days event in Springfield, Mo.

The annual festival features live performances, art, cider, food and more.

Cider Days is this weekend. The annual event is held on historic Walnut Street between John Q. Hammons Parkway and National Avenue.

It will include a wide variety of food and arts vendors as well as live performances.

Crystal Quade, executive director of the Downtown Springfield Association, which hosts the event, sees it as the Ozarks' start of fall.

"While the temperature may not be agreeing with us this weekend," she said, "you know, we are pushing fall forward as I know everyone is eager for those cooler temperatures. But this is a really fun event. We will have cider, which is sponsored by the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. We have cider beers from Hold Fast and...Springfield Brewing Company will be on scene. And we are really digging in this year more than ever into that Ozarkian culture and feel."

Admission is $5 at the gate. Hours Saturday, September 19, and Sunday, September 20, are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
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Chris Hill
Chris Hill is a current student at Missouri State University and intern at NPR's KSMU. He is currently majoring in Journalism with a double minor in Political Science and Photography. When not writing articles or studying, he also writes music and makes art.
See stories by Chris Hill