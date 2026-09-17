It's time for Cider Days in Springfield despite temperatures in the upper 90s

Cider Days is this weekend. The annual event is held on historic Walnut Street between John Q. Hammons Parkway and National Avenue.

It will include a wide variety of food and arts vendors as well as live performances.

Crystal Quade, executive director of the Downtown Springfield Association, which hosts the event, sees it as the Ozarks' start of fall.

"While the temperature may not be agreeing with us this weekend," she said, "you know, we are pushing fall forward as I know everyone is eager for those cooler temperatures. But this is a really fun event. We will have cider, which is sponsored by the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. We have cider beers from Hold Fast and...Springfield Brewing Company will be on scene. And we are really digging in this year more than ever into that Ozarkian culture and feel."

Admission is $5 at the gate. Hours Saturday, September 19, and Sunday, September 20, are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.