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Art is Everywhere initiative supports Springfield Art Museum

KSMU | By Jimmy Rea,
Jorja Lageschulte
Published September 17, 2026 at 9:25 AM CDT
Springfield Art Museum

The initiative offers opportunities for the museum to connect with the community.

The Springfield Art Museum accepted a total of $81,529 from four different donors as part of its Art is Everywhere initiative.

Donors to the Art is Everywhere outreach initiative include the Melinda J. McDaniel Trust ($34,000), the Missouri Arts Council ($26,529), the Springfield Regional Arts Council ($20,000) and the Missouri Association of Community Art Agencies ($1,000).

Art is Everywhere launched in 2025 and will provide education and exhibits that will help connect the public to the Springfield Art Museum.

Museum Director Nick Nelson explained in a news release the importance of the initiative to the Springfield Art Museum.

“Art is not confined to a building, and Art is Everywhere gives us the opportunity to demonstrate that in meaningful and tangible ways,” said Nelson.

The museum’s multiyear renovation has temporarily closed its main facility to the public since fall 2024.

“While our building is under construction, we are bringing the Museum to the community; creating opportunities for people to engage with art, learn together and experience the creative energy that makes the Museum such an important part of Springfield,” said Nelson.

More information can be found on sgfmuseum.org.
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Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.
See stories by Jimmy Rea
Jorja Lageschulte
Jorja Lageschulte is a journalism undergraduate at Missouri State University. She is also the SGA and Campus Admin Editor for MSU's student newspaper, The Standard.
See stories by Jorja Lageschulte