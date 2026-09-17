Art is Everywhere initiative supports Springfield Art Museum

The Springfield Art Museum accepted a total of $81,529 from four different donors as part of its Art is Everywhere initiative.

Donors to the Art is Everywhere outreach initiative include the Melinda J. McDaniel Trust ($34,000), the Missouri Arts Council ($26,529), the Springfield Regional Arts Council ($20,000) and the Missouri Association of Community Art Agencies ($1,000).

Art is Everywhere launched in 2025 and will provide education and exhibits that will help connect the public to the Springfield Art Museum.

Museum Director Nick Nelson explained in a news release the importance of the initiative to the Springfield Art Museum.

“Art is not confined to a building, and Art is Everywhere gives us the opportunity to demonstrate that in meaningful and tangible ways,” said Nelson.

The museum’s multiyear renovation has temporarily closed its main facility to the public since fall 2024.

“While our building is under construction, we are bringing the Museum to the community; creating opportunities for people to engage with art, learn together and experience the creative energy that makes the Museum such an important part of Springfield,” said Nelson.