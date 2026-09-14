Springfield-Greene Health Department reports rabies in bats, educates public on prevention

In recent weeks, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department (SGCHD) has detected two rabies cases in bats. While the exposure risk to the public remains low, the health department wants the community to practice prevention.

Rabies is preventable, but it can be fatal to humans. The virus is spread via the bites or scratches of infected animals.

The health department reports that bats will attempt to enter homes for warmth. If you find one in your home, isolate it in a room and contact Animal Control immediately.

The health department also reports that pet owners can lower risk by staying up-to-date on vaccines and maintaining distance from wildlife. Contact your veterinarian if you suspect your pet may have been exposed to the illness.

If you have been bitten or scratched by any wildlife, immediately wash the wound with soap and water for 15 minutes, use rubbing alcohol and/or other antiseptic to lower risk of other infections and seek medical attention immediately to determine if you need treatment to prevent rabies infection.

If you encounter a suspected infected animal, call Animal Control at 417-833-3592 or submit an online report.

Rabies is a virus that primarily affects the central nervous system, according to the health department. Once clinical signs of rabies appear, the disease is nearly always fatal.

It can be weeks before symptoms appear after exposure to the virus. The first symptoms of rabies include fever, headache, weakness or discomfort, according to the health department.

"Severe disease appears within two weeks of first symptoms and progresses to anxiety, confusion, agitation and hallucinations. Symptoms of rabies in animals include fearfulness, aggression, excessive drooling, difficulty swallowing, staggering, paralysis and seizures. The American Veterinary Medical Association notes that some animals may be uncharacteristically affectionate, exhibit depression or experience increased sensitivity to light," the health department said.