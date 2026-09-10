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30th annual Japanese Fall Festival returns to Springfield

KSMU | By Jimmy Rea,
Jorja Lageschulte
Published September 10, 2026 at 11:07 AM CDT
Event Flyer
Springfield Sister Cities Association
Event Flyer

Springfield Sister Cities Executive Director Lisa Bakerink explains how decades of international friendship have helped the Japanese Fall Festival reach its 30th year.

The Springfield Sister Cities Association will present the 30th annual Japanese Fall Festival Sept. 11-13 at Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park.

The festival will include music, workshops, demonstrations and food vendors. This year’s headlining performers are championship yosakoi dance group Uzumaru.

Lisa Bakerink, who has been executive director of the Springfield Sister Cities Association for eight years, explained how the event grew out of international cooperation with Springfield’s Japanese sister city, Isesaki.

“We hold this event to celebrate Japanese culture in our beautiful Japanese garden here in Springfield,” Bakerink said. “Of course, our sister city’s Isesaki delegates always come and take a part in our event.”

Springfield’s sister city program began about 40 years ago, with Tours, France, as the city’s first sister city. The relationship with Isesaki followed soon after and celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

Springfield Sister Cities also sends a musician ambassador to Isesaki for its festival each year.

“In fact, our delegation leaves on Sept. 18,” Bakerink said. “So the trip follows on the heels of the Fall Festival.”

This year, Springfield is sending Grupo Canela, a group from its other sister city, Tlaquepaque, Mexico, to perform in Isesaki as part of the 40th anniversary celebration.

Bakerink explained why Springfield Sister Cities continues to foster these international connections.

“At the end of the day, we exist to provide opportunities for international people to become friends,” Bakerink said. “And that's very rewarding to see that people are connected and peaceful together. And that's our goal. Peace through people.”

For more information, visit peacethroughpeople.org.
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Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.
See stories by Jimmy Rea
Jorja Lageschulte
Jorja Lageschulte is a journalism undergraduate at Missouri State University. She is also the SGA and Campus Admin Editor for MSU's student newspaper, The Standard.
See stories by Jorja Lageschulte