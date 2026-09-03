Trump approves Missouri's disaster declaration for July flash flooding incident

Missouri counties that were hit by flash flooding and severe storms in early July now have access to federal aid.

Gov. Mike Kehoe announced Thursday that President Donald Trump has approved the state's request for a major disaster declaration for severe flooding that happened in July.

The disaster declaration applies to nine counties in the state where flash flooding and severe storms occurred July 9-11.

Those counties are: Bollinger, Crawford, Iron, Madison, Morgan, Reynolds, Ripley, Washington and Wayne.

According to Kehoe's office, the president's approval makes the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Public Assistance program available to local governments for the repair and restoration of damaged roads, bridges and other infrastructure in the affected counties.

The approval also provides reimbursements of emergency response costs.

In the announcement, Kehoe thanked the president for approving the request and for his continued support.

Kehoe said when the storms and flooding hit parts of south-central and southeast Missouri, the state, including the Missouri National Guard, was prepared and "acted without hesitation as they rushed to rescue and evacuate flood victims."

"I appreciated the opportunity to speak with President Trump and share with him the incredible stories of heroism witnessed that night and in the days that followed," Kehoe said.

According to the governor's office, Kehoe requested the federal disaster declaration after damage assessments confirmed more than $26.5 million in emergency response expenses and damage to public infrastructure.

This is Missouri's third federal disaster declaration this year.

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