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The Springfield Cardinals head to Texas League postseason play

KSMU | By Tabitha Easterwood
Published September 3, 2026 at 2:01 PM CDT
Route 66 Stadium in Springfield, Mo. on September 3, 2026.
Michele Skalicky
Route 66 Stadium in Springfield, Mo. on September 3, 2026.

The first game will be at home on September 15 against the Texas Drillers.

This team isn’t done yet. The Springfield Cardinals are going to the Texas League Playoffs.
The first round, a best-of-three series, will take place September 15-18th. The Cards will take on the Texas Drillers at home on the 15th.

If they move onto the next round, the Cards are expected to play at home September 22nd, and 23rd.

As of this season, the team stands at 51 and 47, which puts the Cardinals in third place in the North Division.

To purchase tickets for the playoffs, go to milb.com.

For KSMU, I'm Tabitha Easterwood.
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Tabitha Easterwood
Tabitha is a senior at Missouri State University majoring in journalism with a minor in photography. She has worked with NBC both on and off set. She also has experience in interviewing and reporting. She hopes to have a career as a sideline sports reporter/photographer.
See stories by Tabitha Easterwood