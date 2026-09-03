The Springfield Cardinals head to Texas League postseason play

This team isn’t done yet. The Springfield Cardinals are going to the Texas League Playoffs.

The first round, a best-of-three series, will take place September 15-18th. The Cards will take on the Texas Drillers at home on the 15th.

If they move onto the next round, the Cards are expected to play at home September 22nd, and 23rd.

As of this season, the team stands at 51 and 47, which puts the Cardinals in third place in the North Division.

To purchase tickets for the playoffs, go to milb.com.

For KSMU, I'm Tabitha Easterwood.