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MO State College of Business dean announces retirement

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published September 3, 2026 at 3:05 PM CDT
Dr. David Meinert, dean of the Missouri State University College of Business.
Missouri State University Office of Strategic Communications
Dr. David Meinert, dean of the Missouri State University College of Business.

David Meinert has been at MSU since 1990.

The dean of Missouri State University’s College of Business will retire after nearly 37 years.

David Meinert joined Missouri State as assistant professor of computer information systems in 1990. He taught a range of CIS courses and authored more than 40 scientific articles, papers and technical reports before moving into administration.

As associate dean, he played a key role in the renovation and expansion of Glass Hall. He became the College of Business dean in 2019.

“Dean Meinert has been an extraordinary champion for student success, often leading the way as we explore new partners and avenues that help us expand experiential learning opportunities,” said Dr. Clarenda Phillips, provost and vice president for academic affairs in a statement. “His impact on the College of Business will endure and benefit the Missouri State community for years to come.”

Meinert plans to retire December 31.

Missouri State is conducting a national search for Meinert’s replacement.
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Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky