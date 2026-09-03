MO State College of Business dean announces retirement

The dean of Missouri State University’s College of Business will retire after nearly 37 years.

David Meinert joined Missouri State as assistant professor of computer information systems in 1990. He taught a range of CIS courses and authored more than 40 scientific articles, papers and technical reports before moving into administration.

As associate dean, he played a key role in the renovation and expansion of Glass Hall. He became the College of Business dean in 2019.

“Dean Meinert has been an extraordinary champion for student success, often leading the way as we explore new partners and avenues that help us expand experiential learning opportunities,” said Dr. Clarenda Phillips, provost and vice president for academic affairs in a statement. “His impact on the College of Business will endure and benefit the Missouri State community for years to come.”

Meinert plans to retire December 31.

Missouri State is conducting a national search for Meinert’s replacement.