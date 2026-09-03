Local Author to Publish Book Reflecting on the Day Before 9/11

Jacob Brower is a longtime area journalist and first-time author. His debut book, “September 10,” is a work of historical fiction focused on the day before 9/11.

Brower has a deep appreciation for obscure history. The idea came to him when he realized he didn't remember a single detail of Sept. 10, 2001.

“Once the idea got stuck in my head, I couldn't let it go,” Brower said. “So I read everything I could read on that day, which wasn't much.”

The main character, Jack McCune, is a financial executive at the World Trade Center. Brower created the character so his fate would not be defined before midnight on Sept. 10.

“He reached his career pinnacle about 10 years earlier, and he's kind of gone through some stuff,” Brower said. “he's a family man, and he's trying to figure out who he is and what the next chapter is supposed to look like and things like that.”

Before becoming an author, Brower worked as a journalist for 18 years. He later started ABM Strategies, a marketing, consulting and strategy firm in Springfield.

“September 10” will be launched Sept. 10 at 11 a.m. at One More Page, 306 E. Commercial St. in Springfield.

