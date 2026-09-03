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Local Author to Publish Book Reflecting on the Day Before 9/11

KSMU | By Jorja Lageschulte,
Jimmy Rea
Published September 3, 2026 at 10:07 AM CDT
Jacob W. Brower

The book’s release is set for Sept. 10, 25 years to the day after the date of its title. Brower will launch the book at 11 a.m. at One More Page on Commercial Street in Springfield.

Jacob Brower is a longtime area journalist and first-time author. His debut book, “September 10,” is a work of historical fiction focused on the day before 9/11.

Brower has a deep appreciation for obscure history. The idea came to him when he realized he didn't remember a single detail of Sept. 10, 2001.

“Once the idea got stuck in my head, I couldn't let it go,” Brower said. “So I read everything I could read on that day, which wasn't much.”

The main character, Jack McCune, is a financial executive at the World Trade Center. Brower created the character so his fate would not be defined before midnight on Sept. 10.

“He reached his career pinnacle about 10 years earlier, and he's kind of gone through some stuff,” Brower said. “he's a family man, and he's trying to figure out who he is and what the next chapter is supposed to look like and things like that.”

Before becoming an author, Brower worked as a journalist for 18 years. He later started ABM Strategies, a marketing, consulting and strategy firm in Springfield.

“September 10” will be launched Sept. 10 at 11 a.m. at One More Page, 306 E. Commercial St. in Springfield.
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Jorja Lageschulte
Jorja Lageschulte is a journalism undergraduate at Missouri State University. She is also the SGA and Campus Admin Editor for MSU's student newspaper, The Standard.
See stories by Jorja Lageschulte
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.
See stories by Jimmy Rea