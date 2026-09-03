Branson educator, finalist for Missouri Teacher of the Year.

A Branson educator is one of seven finalists for Missouri’s 2027 Teacher of the Year award.

Nicole Crocker is an agricultural education teacher at Branson High School.

In a statement shared by Branson Public School’s Crocker described the announcement as an honor, she added:

“I am proud to represent a community that is truly committed to learning. I’m also grateful for the opportunity to represent agricultural education and Career and Technical Education across Missouri. More than anything, I’m honored to be part of this team, this community, and this profession.”

Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will interview Crocker and the other six finalists later this month. They’ll announce a winner later this fall, who will go on to compete for National Teacher of the Year.