© 2026 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A public meeting September 22 will let Springfield residents comment on the FY 2025 CAPER

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published September 3, 2026 at 7:08 PM CDT
KSMU

The federal government requires the city to publish the Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report each year.

Springfield residents are invited to comment on the city’s 2025 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report or CAPER.

The city is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development or HUD to develop and publish the report each year. It details how the federal funds from the Community Development Block Grant and HOMES programs were used to address the goals and strategies of its consolidated plan for the past program year, which ran from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026.

The Citizens advisory Committee for Community Development will hold a public hearing on the fiscal year 2025 CAPER at 6 p.m. September 22 in the 2nd Floor West conference room at the Busch Municipal Building, 840 N. Boonville.

The CAPER will be available for public review and comment September 11-26 online and in paper form at the City’s Planning and Development Department at the Busch Building and at any Springfield-Greene County Library branch in Springfield.

Comments can be emailed to Angela Duran, angela.duran@springfieldmo.gov, or by calling 417-864-1162.
News
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky