A public meeting September 22 will let Springfield residents comment on the FY 2025 CAPER

Springfield residents are invited to comment on the city’s 2025 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report or CAPER.

The city is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development or HUD to develop and publish the report each year. It details how the federal funds from the Community Development Block Grant and HOMES programs were used to address the goals and strategies of its consolidated plan for the past program year, which ran from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026.

The Citizens advisory Committee for Community Development will hold a public hearing on the fiscal year 2025 CAPER at 6 p.m. September 22 in the 2nd Floor West conference room at the Busch Municipal Building, 840 N. Boonville.

The CAPER will be available for public review and comment September 11-26 online and in paper form at the City’s Planning and Development Department at the Busch Building and at any Springfield-Greene County Library branch in Springfield.

Comments can be emailed to Angela Duran, angela.duran@springfieldmo.gov, or by calling 417-864-1162.