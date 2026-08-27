Springfield Ballet reaches new milestone with its 50th anniversary

Springfield Ballet is celebrating its 50th year and preparing for a new season with The Nutcracker from Dec. 17-21 and The Sleeping Beauty from May 13-16.

The total cast at Springfield Ballet is 118 members, not including crew and volunteers.

“This is the first time I’ve seen a cast that big that's not an actual company,” said co-artistic director José Soares. “We also have eight shows, which is unheard of for a school.”

Soares began dancing at age 11 at a Russian ballet school in Brazil. He was there for seven years before he was invited to be a trainee at Joffrey Ballet Chicago.

Soares credits Springfield Ballet's success to the hardworking staff and faculty as well as how open the city of Springfield is to the arts. Springfield Ballet also has a partnership with Missouri State University's art department to continue adding live music to the performances.

“We had a string quartet playing for a contemporary piece that José actually choreographed,” said executive director Kyler Dibben. “I think that it was something really special.”

The pre-professional ballet school has been performing The Nutcracker annually for 41 years. Soares reflected on what it's like to add modern elements into a classic performance.

“Dancers don't only use ballet, they use contemporary, they use music, theater, jazz, all of that is what makes a dancer complete,” said Soares. “The years have gone by and people realize that to be a more rounded dancer, they need to be able to do that.”

Executive director Kyler Dibben also noted that they have eight new board members, and he is excited to get new ideas for Springfield Ballet. More information at https://springfieldballet.org/

