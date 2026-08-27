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Springfield Ballet reaches new milestone with its 50th anniversary

KSMU | By Jimmy Rea,
Jorja Lageschulte
Published August 27, 2026 at 9:27 AM CDT
Dancers perform at the Springfield Ballet's 50th Anniversary event
Miles Boyer Photography
Dancers perform at the Springfield Ballet's 50th Anniversary event

Executive director Kyler Dibben and co-artistic director José Soares reflect on the school's success.

Springfield Ballet is celebrating its 50th year and preparing for a new season with The Nutcracker from Dec. 17-21 and The Sleeping Beauty from May 13-16.

The total cast at Springfield Ballet is 118 members, not including crew and volunteers.

“This is the first time I’ve seen a cast that big that's not an actual company,” said co-artistic director José Soares. “We also have eight shows, which is unheard of for a school.”

Soares began dancing at age 11 at a Russian ballet school in Brazil. He was there for seven years before he was invited to be a trainee at Joffrey Ballet Chicago.

Soares credits Springfield Ballet's success to the hardworking staff and faculty as well as how open the city of Springfield is to the arts. Springfield Ballet also has a partnership with Missouri State University's art department to continue adding live music to the performances.

“We had a string quartet playing for a contemporary piece that José actually choreographed,” said executive director Kyler Dibben. “I think that it was something really special.”

The pre-professional ballet school has been performing The Nutcracker annually for 41 years. Soares reflected on what it's like to add modern elements into a classic performance.

“Dancers don't only use ballet, they use contemporary, they use music, theater, jazz, all of that is what makes a dancer complete,” said Soares. “The years have gone by and people realize that to be a more rounded dancer, they need to be able to do that.”

Executive director Kyler Dibben also noted that they have eight new board members, and he is excited to get new ideas for Springfield Ballet. More information at https://springfieldballet.org/
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Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.
See stories by Jimmy Rea
Jorja Lageschulte
Jorja Lageschulte is a journalism undergraduate at Missouri State University. She is also the SGA and Campus Admin Editor for MSU's student newspaper, The Standard.
See stories by Jorja Lageschulte