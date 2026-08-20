Remembering Violet Hensley, the Ozarks’ legendary “Whittlin’ Fiddler”

Hensley was born in Arkansas in 1916 and learned fiddle playing and fiddle making from her father. She left the fiddle for many years to raise a family, then picked it up again and became one of the Ozarks' best-known traditional musicians.

Hensley began working at Silver Dollar City in 1967. She spent decades teaching visitors the art of fiddle making and playing for them. She became known for helping preserve and introduce generations to the music and craftsmanship of the Ozarks.

Hensley's reputation spread far beyond the Ozarks. She appeared on national television, was featured at the Smithsonian Institution and was inducted into the National Fiddler Hall of Fame.

Hensley made her Grand Ole Opry debut at age 99 in 2016 on one of country music's most famous stages.

Throughout her life, Hensley remained closely linked to the Ozarks and Silver Dollar City, where her fiddle playing, storytelling and handcrafted instruments became an integral part of the park.

She was one of the region's best-known ambassadors of traditional Ozarks music and craftsmanship. Hensley was 109.

