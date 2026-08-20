Harsher penalties will be in place soon for Missouri drivers who violate school bus laws

Area public schools start back up on Monday, and that means school buses will be out on the roadways picking up and dropping off children.

A new law that goes into effect next Thursday, August 28, sets harsher penalties for illegally passing school buses.

Any driver that’s convicted of failing to stop for a school bus with its stop arm out and red lights flashing will be assessed 5 points on their license.

Those convicted of their first offense will receive a 90-day court-ordered driver’s license suspension or a length determined by the court and a fine of between $500 and $1,000.

Those who are convicted of a second offense within five years will have their driver’s license suspended for 90 days and be fined between $1,000 and $2,000.

Those with three or more offenses within five years will receive a 180-day driver’s license suspension and a fine of between $1,500 and $3,000.

Drivers in both directions on a two-lane road with or without a middle turn lane must stop for a bus with its stop arm out. On a four-lane road with a turning lane between and on a four-lane divided highway with a median, only drivers following behind the bus in the same direction must stop.