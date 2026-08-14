Willard hires new city administrator

Willard has announced its next city administrator. Matthew Henry will oversee the day-to-day operations of the city.

The announcement comes a day after the Missouri Auditor’s Office released its audit of the City of Willard, which came with a "fair" rating.

According to the city, Henry has a strong background in local government administration.

He served as Operations and Licensing compliance manager for the City of Branson from September 2016-June 2025. He's been the manager of the Village of Indian Point since February.

In a statement, Henry said he’s “passionate about public service and helping communities grow while maintaining the qualities that make them special places to live, work and raise a family.”

Henry said his priorities will include supporting responsible economic development, maintaining and improving public infrastructure and ensuring efficient and transparent city operations.

Former Willard City Administrator Wes Young who was hired in 2024, submitted his resignation in June after accepting the position of Nixa's assistant city administrator. His final day with the City of Willard was July 10.