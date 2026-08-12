Michael L. Parson Student Union 'The U' opens on the Ozarks Tech Springfield campus

When school starts back up soon at Ozarks Tech in Springfield, students will have a new place to study, eat and hang out.

The college celebrated the grand opening of the Michael L. Parson Student Union on Wednesday. It’s known as “The U,” and OTC said it’s designed to support students through their college experience and prepare them for the workforce.

The $48 million project is a 3-story, nearly 100,000-square-foot building facing Chestnut Expressway. It was funded primarily through a one-time investment from the State of Missouri during former Governor Mike Parson’s administration.

The third floor of the building includes the Academic Research Center, which is made up of the Hamra Family Library, Tutoring Center, Carol Jones Writing Center and study and meeting rooms. There’s also an event center and family lounge for hosting things like career fairs and industry workshops.

On the first floor, there’s an expanded food court, which offers Starbucks, Hardee’s, Little Caesars Express and Craft Sushi. Eagle Breakfast, a free morning meal available to every student, will be served through Hardee’s, according to Ozarks Tech.

The new building also includes a 2-story fitness center, the Eagle Store, indoor lounges, outdoor patios and fire pits.

“The final piece of our master plan was a student gathering place,” said Ozarks Tech Chancellor Hal Higdon in a press release. “Students need that cohesive experience to fully engage and benefit from campus life. That’s the beauty of The U. It gives the student — no matter their background or their goals — a dedicated place to learn and to thrive.”

The project was a regional collaboration, according to Ozarks Tech. The building and David and Stacey O’Reilly | O’Reilly Auto Parts Plaza were designed by NFORM Architecture, and construction was managed by DeWitt & Associates. The adjacent Judy and Mike Breeding Clock Tower was designed by Dake Wells Architecture and built by Trinity Stainless.

Other improvements tied to The U project include the addition of 218 parking spaces on the north side of campus. Two lots with 76 spots that were closed during The U’s construction will reopen. And there’s a new mural commissioned by Ozarks Tech on a wall of Information Commons West that faces the new student center.