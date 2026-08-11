Sculpture Walk Springfield expands its reach with new roundabout art project

Sculpture Walk Springfield is expanding its public art footprint with its 11th collection and a new project aimed at bringing art to several city roundabouts.

Sculpture Walk Springfield is partnering with the Hatch Foundation, Community Foundation of the Ozarks and the City of Springfield on "ARTing AROUND," a project that could place public art in four Springfield roundabouts.

The first phase includes roundabouts in the Woodland Heights, Oak Grove, Fassnight and Galloway areas. Hatch Foundation Executive Director Erin Danastasio said the project fits the foundation’s goal of building a stronger sense of community by highlighting what makes Springfield unique. “Our mission is simple. We are really just trying to build a better sense of community here in Springfield.”

Organizers are asking residents to help shape what the artwork will eventually look like through an online survey and community workshops.

Sculpture Walk Springfield Executive Director Bridget Bechtel said each roundabout will be different because it is connected to the surrounding neighborhood and the people who live there.

The online survey is currently open through Aug. 31 and can be found through the Sculpture Walk Springfield website at sculpturewalkspringfield.org

