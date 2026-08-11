New multi-family housing development is planned for the West Central Neighborhood

A new housing development is being planned in Springfield’s West Central Neighborhood. But it must get Springfield City Council's approval.

Brandon Smith, project manager with Valiant Group, which would be building the proposed development, told City Council this week that he’s planning a mix of townhomes and apartment buildings in the 700 and 800 blocks of Kansas Avenue. He said he's excited to work with Springfield's updated land development code.

Smith said they held a meeting with the neighborhood a couple of months ago "and received a lot of positive feedback. There were some comments about traffic, however, we had a traffic study completed as required."

Ethan Dahl with Cochran Engineering, speaking on behalf of Valiant, said the traffic study found that the surrounding roadway network could accommodate the projected traffic and that no additional off-site roadway improvements would be necessary.

He said, in response to a request from the city, the applicant has agreed to widen the existing Kansas Avenue from approximately 18 feet to around 22 feet along the full frontage of the project.

Councilman Abe McGull said he’s excited about the project.

Both city staff and the Springfield Planning and Zoning Commission have recommended approval.