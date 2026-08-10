National Battlefield commemorates 165th anniversary of the Battle of Wilson's Creek

The first shots in the Battle of Wilson's Creek were fired 165 years ago today, just before dawn on August 10, 1861.

It was the first major battle of the Civil War, west of the Mississippi.

Chris Drew / KSMU A color guard representing the parties involved in the Battle of Wilson's Creek wait to bring in the flags of the United States and the US Department of the Interior.

A color guard representing Confederate troops, Missouri Guard troops loyal to the Confederacy and the Union Army were on hand for a ceremony at Wilson's Creek National Battlefield this morning. They presented the US flag, and a wreath honoring the dead.

562 were killed on both sides, 1818 wounded, as troops loyal to the Confederacy faced off with the Union Army, in a struggle to control Missouri and by extension, the vital Mississippi River corridor.

Chris Drew / KSMU Wilson's Creek Battlefied museum curator Jeff Patrick speaks at the podium during the 165th anniversary of the battle. He shared the story of the 1st Iowa Infantry and their part in the battle.

Members of the park's staff, the battlefield's foundation and a representative from Congressman Eric Burlison's office spoke at the event. They honored the history of the battle, its significance to the war, and its ties to the promises and ideals of America. They also honored the legacy of the battlefield since, and the part the park and museum play on our daily lives and in telling our local and national history.

After speakers, the park commemorated the battle and the lives lost there with a gun salute and the playing of taps.