National Battlefield commemorates 165th anniversary of the Battle of Wilson's Creek
Speakers addressed the history of the battle and mission of the battlefield park. A musket salute, the playing of taps and a wreath honored the memory of those who fought and died at Wilson's Creek.
The first shots in the Battle of Wilson's Creek were fired 165 years ago today, just before dawn on August 10, 1861.
It was the first major battle of the Civil War, west of the Mississippi.
A color guard representing Confederate troops, Missouri Guard troops loyal to the Confederacy and the Union Army were on hand for a ceremony at Wilson's Creek National Battlefield this morning. They presented the US flag, and a wreath honoring the dead.
562 were killed on both sides, 1818 wounded, as troops loyal to the Confederacy faced off with the Union Army, in a struggle to control Missouri and by extension, the vital Mississippi River corridor.
Members of the park's staff, the battlefield's foundation and a representative from Congressman Eric Burlison's office spoke at the event. They honored the history of the battle, its significance to the war, and its ties to the promises and ideals of America. They also honored the legacy of the battlefield since, and the part the park and museum play on our daily lives and in telling our local and national history.
After speakers, the park commemorated the battle and the lives lost there with a gun salute and the playing of taps.