U.S. Senate confirms Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott as U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Missouri

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate to be the U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Missouri for a four-year term. President Donald Trump submitted the nomination in March.

The president and the U.S. Department of Justice must still approve the appointment before Arnott can assume his new role.

When the confirmation is final, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said Arnott will submit his letter of resignation to the Greene County Commission with an effective date determined by the federal confirmation process.

The commission has established a procedure to appoint an interim sheriff.

Arnott was elected to the Greene County Sheriff's office in November 2008. He was re-elected in 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024.

According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, Arnott holds a BS in Criminal Justice from Columbia Southern University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.