CoxHealth partners with Oscar Health to offer ACA Marketplace coverage to 7 counties, including Greene

CoxHealth has announced plans to bring new Affordable Care Act Marketplace coverage to eight Missouri counties, including Greene, in partnership with Oscar Health Inc. This comes after the health system last year announced plans to cease offering ACA Marketplace insurance for 2026 in Greene and Webster Counties.

Besides Greene, counties that will be offered the new ACA Marketplace coverage are Barry, Barton, Christian, Lawrence, Stone, Taney and Webster.

The health system said, as part of the transition, Cox HealthPlans – CoxHealth’s insurance company -- will no longer offer ACA Marketplace coverage directly in their current five-county region beginning next year. It will continue to offer off-exchange individual insurance products for those in Greene, Christian, Webster, Stone, Taney, Barry and Lawrence Counties.

CoxHealth President and CEO Max Buetow said about the partnership in a statement

"it’s a great option for families across our region who want ACA Marketplace coverage connected to the CoxHealth doctors and care teams they already know."

The new Oscar health plans in partnership with CoxHealth will be available through HealthCare.gov during the open enrollment period, which runs from November 1, 2026 to January 15, 2027 for coverage in 2027.

Employer groups can also access these health plans through Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRAs), according to CoxHealth, which said in a press release that it's an alternative to costly group health insurance.

"ICHRAs allow companies to give employees tax-free dollars to pay for an individual health plan on the ACA Marketplace that best suits their needs," the healthcare system said.