Health Department issues caution on cyclospora

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is issuing cautions and guidance related to the ongoing cyclosporiasis outbreak impacting the US and the state. More than 1,000 people have been diagnosed in Missouri, the CDC reports about 10,500 cases nationwide.

The Health Department says they've seen 50 cases this year in Greene County; 42 of those cases were diagnosed in July.

The department says health inspectors have insured that products related to a voluntary recall have been removed from store shelves in the county.

They say the parasite that causes cyclosporiasis cannot be totally removed from produce by washing it, and the best way to ensure food is safe is to cook it to at least 158 degrees.

July's recall was related to iceberg lettuce from the company Taylor Farms. Past outbreaks have been associated with salad greens, cilantro, basil, raspberries, green onions and snow peas.

The Health Department says it can take two-weeks for symptoms to develop. Without treatment, symptoms can last over a month.

If you think you may have cyclosporiasis, contact your healthcare provider. You may need to request testing, as routine tests don’t always screen for the parasite.

If you test positive for cyclosporiasis, you may be contacted by the health department in your area with questions about your exposure.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says these investigations are an important part of identifying the source of an outbreak and can help prevent further spread.