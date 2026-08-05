Stone County votes for change in county leadership

In Stone County Kelly Power beat incumbent Gordon Weathers and challenger Doug Minton in the Republican race for Presiding Commissioner Tuesday.

Power won the three-way race with 38% of the vote.

Weathers was put in the spotlight this past year in Stone County as the county wrestled with a referendum to disband its Planning and Zoning Department. Planning and Zoning survived that referendum, but Weathers could not secure his own victory Tuesday.

Weathers was appointed Presiding Commissioner by Governor Mike Kehoe in 2025.