Ozarks Lyric Opera announces 2026-2027 Season

This year's Ozarks Lyric Opera season features three productions spanning multiple genres, including classic opera, dramatic storytelling and symphonic rock.

The season opens Sept. 18 and 20 with Rossini's La Cenerentola, also known as Cinderella, marking the company's first fully staged production of the comic opera.

The performance will be in Italian with English supertitles and will feature costumes from Sarasota Opera, hand-painted scenery and an international cast.

Following these performances is Puccini's Tosca on March 18 and 21, conducted by Kyle Wiley Pickett and directed by Alice Wiley Pickett. The opera tells a story of love, betrayal and political intrigue and is widely regarded as one of the composer's most celebrated works.

The season concludes May 15 with a performance combining a rock band, full symphony orchestra and operatic soloists. Artistic director Michael Spyres will once again join the performance, which will feature symphonic arrangements of classic rock songs.

Ozarks Lyric Opera also highlights its ongoing investment in professional artists, noting the organization paid nearly $170,000 to artists during the past year.