Lori Rook upsets Sen. Curtis Trent in Missouri Senate District 20

Republican Primary challenger Lori Rook has upset Incumbent Republican State Senator for District 20, Curtis Trent.

Rook and Trent faced-off yesterday in what the Missouri Independent described as the most expensive state primary election this year.

Sen. Trent has held the office since 2023, representing District 20, which includes rural Greene County, as well as Webster, Dade and Barton counties. Trent previously represented Springfield's Missouri House District 133.

Rook is a Springfield-based attorney. She previously ran in the Republican primary for Missouri State Treasurer in 2024.

In speaking with the Informed Voter Coalition in July, Rook described herself as a political outsider. She differentiated herself from Trent by advocating against Amendment 5 and plans to replace the state income tax with expanded sales taxes, which she described as irresponsible, and something to consider after cuts to spending. She's described herself as 100% pro life and a defender of property rights and the second amendment.

Sen. Trent was a sponsor of Amendment 5; in his campaign he questioned Rook's conservative bonafides. His loss will have ripple effects in the Republican party; Sen. Trent was positioned as an up-and-coming leader in the party and was expected to run for majority floor leader in the Missouri Senate in the next session.

Rook will face Democrat Sean Falocner in the November 3 General Election.

Falconer describes himself on his campaign website as a healthcare professional, educator and mediator. He states that he's running to "uphold responsible, serious leadership in Missouri."