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Ash Grove approves sales tax

KSMU | By Chris Drew
Published August 5, 2026 at 7:16 AM CDT
A water tower in the city of Ash Grove, displaying the name of the city and the name of the local school district's mascot.
City of Ash Grove
A water tower in the city of Ash Grove, displaying the name of the city and the name of the local school district's mascot.

Voters approved an ongoing tax that supports road maintenance.

Voters in Ash Grove Tuesday approved maintaining a one-half of one-cent sales tax to fund street maintenance, repairs and construction.

In its 2025 filing with the Missouri State Auditor, Ash Grove reported the tax generated $86,511 in revenue.

It is an ongoing tax that comes up for a vote every 10 years.

In an interview with KY3 earlier this summer, Ash Grove Mayor Caleb Smith said the city has several road projects in mind that may be funded by the tax, including “Fixing Exchange and Tower," and addressing roads in low water areas prone to flooding.
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News August 2026 Primary Election
Chris Drew
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