People opposed to Amendment 4 gather at Springfield watch party

The mood at the watch party was festive. There was a DJ and food. People sat at round tables and visited, and a screen showed results as they came in.

Michele Skalicky Chris Garlit attends a watch party for those against Amendment 4 on August 4, 2026, in Springfield, Mo.

One who was there was Skyler Hawkins, who has campaigned against both Amendments four and five for weeks. She was ready to relax and celebrate.

"You know, we've all worked really hard. We've been out in the sun. We've been out in the rain, knocking doors, talking to strangers, which is really hard," she said. "And we all care so much about our community, and it's good to celebrate. These things are hard and they're hard topics. And we also have to find the joy in organizing and talking about these hard topics."

She said she voted against the amendments because she wanted to keep the power in the hands of Missourians.

Michele Skalicky Chris Garlit attends a watch party for those against Amendment 4 in Springfield, Mo. on August 4, 2026.

Chris Garlit was at the watch party. He said he voted no on both 4 and 5 because he felt they were bad for working families.

"We don't need increased taxes because they're trying to eliminate one, and they're going to have to make that up somewhere else, and it's going to be our pockets," he said.

Garlit believes the vote Tuesday sends this message to state legislators: "I think that they're telling them that they're tired. They're tired of being taxed. They're tired of not being listened to," he said.

Hawkins said the vote shows Missourians that there's power in the people.

"And that we want to make our choices, and we want our tax dollars to go to good use. You know what? We want our tax dollars to support us because we work hard. Missourians work hard and show up every day for this economy," she said, "and we want those tax dollars and that hard work to show back up in our communities."

