© 2026 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Incumbent Greene County Circuit Clerk Bryan Feemster will run unopposed in November

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published August 4, 2026 at 10:16 PM CDT
KSMU

Feemster faced Republican challenger Shannon Peirce in Tuesday's primary election.

Incumbent Greene County Circuit Clerk Bryan Feemster garnered 52.72% of the vote Tuesday to win the Republican Primary Election.

The unofficial tally was 15,720 for Feemster to 14,096 for Peirce.

Feemster told the Informed Voter Coalition in a recent interview that he will continue to work to ensure a good experience for those who must navigate the Greene County court system if he's elected.

"Most people are not there because they want to be there. They're there because they need to be there. And because of that, we stress being respectful to everyone, no exceptions, and especially whether they're coming to us in person or whether they're talking to us over the phone," he said. "And it doesn't just go for the people who are involved directly in the case but also attorneys, agencies that we work with, we're going to be respectful of everyone because we realize it's a tough time for them, and we do everything we can to just show as much patience as possible for them."

There will be no Democratic challenger for Greene County Circuit Clerk in November.
Tags
News August 2026 Primary Election
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky