Incumbent Greene County Circuit Clerk Bryan Feemster will run unopposed in November

Incumbent Greene County Circuit Clerk Bryan Feemster garnered 52.72% of the vote Tuesday to win the Republican Primary Election.

The unofficial tally was 15,720 for Feemster to 14,096 for Peirce.

Feemster told the Informed Voter Coalition in a recent interview that he will continue to work to ensure a good experience for those who must navigate the Greene County court system if he's elected.

"Most people are not there because they want to be there. They're there because they need to be there. And because of that, we stress being respectful to everyone, no exceptions, and especially whether they're coming to us in person or whether they're talking to us over the phone," he said. "And it doesn't just go for the people who are involved directly in the case but also attorneys, agencies that we work with, we're going to be respectful of everyone because we realize it's a tough time for them, and we do everything we can to just show as much patience as possible for them."

There will be no Democratic challenger for Greene County Circuit Clerk in November.