Here's what you need to know about casting your ballot today

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

City Utilities is offering free rides to polling locations all day long.

Not sure if you're registered to vote? Click here to check.

Check with your local county clerk to find out where you may cast a ballot.

What do I need to take with me?

Show one of the forms of acceptable identification and sign the poll book to obtain your ballot, according to the Missouri Secretary of State's website:

A nonexpired Missouri driver or non-driver license;

A nonexpired military ID, including a veteran’s ID card;

A nonexpired United States passport; or

Another photo ID issued by the United States or the state of Missouri which is either not expired or expired after the date of the most recent general election.

*If the driver or non-driver license has expired after the most recent general election, it is an acceptable form of voter ID.

If you do not possess any of these forms of identification, but are a registered voter, you may cast a provisional ballot. Your ballot will count if: (1) you return to your polling place on Election Day with a photo ID; or (2) the signature on your provisional ballot envelope is determined by your local election authority to match the signature on your voter registration record.

If you cast a provisional ballot, you will receive a stub from your provisional ballot envelope with instructions on how to verify that your provisional ballot is counted.

Accessible voting

There are several measures in place to ensure voting is accessible in Missouri. Here's what the Missouri Secretary of State has to say about accessible voting:

Curbside Voting: Voters with limited mobility can vote "curbside" or outside the polling place. Just go to your polling place and ask someone to go in and ask poll workers to bring a ballot out to you. They should bring you a ballot within a reasonable period of time.

Accessible Polling Places: If you have physical disabilities, and your polling place is not accessible, you may request a different polling place assignment so that you may vote in a more accessible polling place. You may also vote at a central location. Simply contact your local election authority to make this request. You can find your local election authority or by calling (800)NOW-VOTE.

Accessible Voting Systems: Every polling place must have an accessible voting system for individuals with disabilities including audiovisual accessibility. Accessible systems include an audio ballot to make your selections or the ability to enlarge text so that you can read the on-screen ballot with ease.

Permanent Absentee Voting: If you have a permanent physical disability, you may request to be placed on a designated list so that your local election authority can automatically mail an absentee ballot application directly to you prior to each election. You will need to make this request directly to your local election authority who will send you further information.

Filing an election-related complaint

To file a complaint, click here.

