Saturday hours are available to cast an absentee vote in the August 4 Primary Election

No-excuse, in-person, absentee voting continues through Monday, August 3, for the August 4 Primary Election.

There are two locations where registered voters in Greene County may cast a ballot on Saturday, August 1. The Library Center, 4653 S. Cambell, and the Greene County Elections Center, 1126 N. Boonville, will offer absentee voting that day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can also vote absentee at the Elections Center Thursday and Friday, July 30-31, and Monday, August 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you plan to vote on election day, hours will be 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. You will be able to vote at your assigned precinct or at one of five central polling locations:



The Greene County Clerk’s Office in the Historic Greene County Courthouse

Missouri State University’s Davis-Harrington Welcome Center at National and Bear Blvd.

City Utilities Transfer Center, 211 N. Main

Cox South, 3801 S. National Ave.

Mercy Hospital, 1235 E. Cherokee

The ballot will include some local tax questions; four statewide constitutional amendments: Amendments 1, 2, 4 and 5; and primaries for various state and local races as well as U.S. Congressional districts.

Contact your local county clerk for more information. Sample ballots can be found on the websites of many county clerks in Missouri. In Greene County, they're available here. And in Christian County, you can find them here.