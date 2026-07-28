Planned Parenthood Great Rivers begins offering medication abortion in Springfield

Planned Parenthood Great Rivers has announced it has expanded medication abortion services to their health center in Springfield for the first time. They’re calling it “an historic first for abortion access in the Show-Me State.”

According to the organization, after a recent court ruling permanently blocked restrictions that were deemed unconstitutional it immediately began working to expand access to southwest Missouri. A June 18 ruling from the Jackson County Circuit Court struck down several abortion restrictions that had prevented Missourians from accessing medication abortion in their state since 2018.

"Missourians voted for the right to reproductive freedom in their home state,” said Margot Riphagen-Dunn, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Rivers in a statement, “and now we’re able to bring this essential health care closer to home for the hundreds of thousands of people living in the Missouri Ozarks."

Medication abortion appointments at the Springfield Health Center are available Tuesday and Wednesday, July 28 and 29, for patients up to 12 weeks of pregnancy, and more appointments are available online for future dates.