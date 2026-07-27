Request for longer dispensary drive-thru hours in Springfield to be given greater scrutiny

A request by the owner of a dispensary in Springfield has been referred to the Springfield City Council’s Plans and Policies Committee.

The owner of Terrabis at 850 E. Kearney wants their drive-thru hours extended to 1:30 a.m. Currently, marijuana can be sold in Springfield from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Councilman Craig Hosmer put forth an amendment to request further study before council decides the issue.

"Planning and Zoning isn't charged with the responsibility of making public policy for the City of Springfield," he said. "We are. That's our job, and I think that it's — again, it doesn't make any sense for me — for an applicant to make an application that's going to change how we do business in Springfield, what the workforce is for law enforcement, what the dangers are to the motoring public."

The request to extend the dispensary’s drive-thru hours went before the Springfield Planning and Zoning Commission, which voted to recommend approval. If council decides to allow it, the drive-through hours would apply to all dispensaries in Springfield.

