Joe Dillstrom's New Album Revisits Older Material From the Vault With a New Band

Recorded at the legendary Sibley Studios with engineer and co-producer Paul Carabello, the project revisits songs from Dillstrom's catalog with a fresh perspective.

Dillstrom said he initially took about 20 songs from his body of work, and filed it down to ten.

“I thought these all have common themes. I’ve kind of lived some of them now and I think I can make them better than they were. The whole process just became revisiting the past through a variety of lenses,” said Dillstrom.

While recording in Sibley Studios, Dillstrom and his team were able to work with decades old equipment including amps and mics from the 40s and 50s to create a vintage sound. This is partially what inspired the name of the album, “Kilroy.”

“[‘Kilroy is Here’ is] a World War Two doodle that service members would put on bridges and walls and stuff and so it kind of became a theme,” he added.

Dillstrom’s band is composed of Jody Cottongim on drums, Seth Darby on bass and Stevie Newman on guitar.

As for his future plans with the album, Dillstrom said he is hoping to release the album on vinyl, continue to work on new music and collaborate with other musicians.