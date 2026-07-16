Absentee voting continues for the August 4 Primary Election

Absentee voting is underway for the August 4 Primary Election in Missouri, but you have to have a valid reason for casting your ballot this way.

Those include:



Absence on Election Day from the jurisdiction of the election authority in which such voter is registered to vote; Incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability on election day, including a person who is primarily responsible for the physical care of a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability and resides at the same address; Religious belief or practice; Employment as an election authority or by an election authority at a location other than such voter’s polling place, a first responder, a health care worker, or a member of law enforcement; Incarceration, provided all qualifications for voting are retained. Certified participation in the address confidentiality program established under sections 589.660 to 589.681 because of safety concerns.

Voters may request an absentee ballot from their local election authority (for example, the Greene County Clerk’s Office) in person, by mail, by fax or by email. Relatives such as a spouse, parents or children may complete an absentee ballot application in person on behalf of the voter who would like to vote absentee.

Those ballot requests for the August 4 election must be received by Wednesday, July 22.

Absentee voting without an excuse

No-excuse, in-person absentee voting will begin in Missouri on Tuesday, July 21. In Greene County, voters will be able to cast ballots from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Elections Center, 1126 N. Boonville Ave. Absentee voting will also be available at that location on Saturday, August 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Check with your local county clerk for more information.