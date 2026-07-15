Missouri auditor to look into why renewing license plates, getting tax refunds is so frustrating

The Missouri auditor announced Wednesday that he is launching a performance audit of the state Department of Revenue's customer service.

That's the office responsible for driver's licenses, car license plates and tax collection.

State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick said he has received complaints from Missourians.

"When I talk to Missouri citizens, it is all too common for them to voice their frustrations about the Department of Revenue and the problems they've had navigating the bureaucratic maze that exists as they try to get their tax refund or license their vehicle," he wrote.

The audit's goal is to improve the quality of service that the department provides, Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick said that he understands that no system is perfect, but that he believes the audit can help make the customer service experience better.

He also said that his office receives numerous whistleblower complaints each year about the department and its customer service.

He is asking the public to submit tips at 800-347-8597, moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

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