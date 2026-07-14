Missouri's animal movement regulations updated in response to New World screwworm

The Missouri Department of Agriculture updated its requirements for animals coming into the state from areas at risk for New World screwworm fly.

Domestic animals transported from New World screwworm-infested areas into Missouri will need specific language in their Certificate of Veterinary Inspection, or CVI, and additional documentation, according to a news release from the department.

Non-electronic CVIs will require an entry permit from the agriculture department, according to the release.

After adult New World screwworm flies lay eggs in warm-blooded animals' wounds, maggots hatch and burrow into them like a screw being driven into wood, according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture.

New World screwworms can affect birds and mammals, and can cause serious, often deadly damage to animals, according to the department.

Animals from states with New World screwworm, but not from an infested zone or an adjacent area, can enter Missouri with a CVI completed within 14 days of entry. It must state that "All animals were inspected and found free of evidence of NWS infestation and have not originated from or transited through a NWS infested zone."

Animals from within a New World screwworm-adjacent surveillance zones can enter Missouri with a CVI completed within five days of entry. It must state that "All animals were inspected and found free of evidence of NWS infestation and have not originated from or transited through a NWS infested zone."

This applies to all domestic animals entering Missouri for any reason, including moving to a livestock market or to slaughter.

Animals originating from a New World screwworm-infested zone must meet that state's requirements, obtain an entry permit from the Missouri State Veterinarian's office and a CVI that states that "All animals were inspected and found free of evidence of NWS infestation."

Documentation allowing the animal to move out of the infested zone must be provided before permitting.

The Missouri New World screwworm joint working group, led by State Veterinarian Steve Strubberg, continues to closely monitor the situation, according to the release.

"It is important to note that there are currently no cases of NWS in Missouri and NWS detection in the U.S. does not impact food safety; the U.S. food supply is safe," the release reads.



Copyright 2026 KBIA 91.3 FM