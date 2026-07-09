Matteson Gregory Releases New EP

“Pretty much this whole EP wasn’t done in a studio. It was mostly me working with people over Zoom, which is kind of crazy. I recorded all the vocals in my little home studio, so it was a lot of going back and forth through Zoom chats and being like, ‘I really like this,’ or, ‘I want the guitar to sound like this from this song.’”

Gregory said the songwriting process began with her and collaborator Breigh Hammel deciding on the structure of each song before bringing in James Cronier to build on those ideas through production.

“This is exactly what I wanted,” Gregory said. “It’s cool when you find people that get your vibe and your sound and know what they want. I’m very lucky that I’ve found people that seem to get me and my sound.”

Gregory said she is also thankful for her live band, whom she found through Facebook, aside from her father who plays guitar.

“They’re all so creative and such talented musicians,” she said. “Whenever you bring a song from production to a live performance, it’s always going to sound a little different because there are so many effects you can put on things now. But I think the biggest thing for me was that they got the energy and feeling of the songs. They would do something and I’d be like, ‘Wow, that's awesome. That’s what we need.’”

Gregory added that one of the biggest challenges has been learning to trust her gut.

“I still get spam emails. They’re like, ‘Hey, we got this record deal for you if you pay $3,000,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, no, that’s not how it works.’”

“I have also had to learn to trust my gut when it comes to the people you work with,” she added. “I think one of the bigger triumphs that has come from that is really learning who I am as an artist. I think it’s cool to see how I’ve grown.”

In the future, Gregory plans not only to continue developing her craft but also to put together a "mini DIY tour" of female musicians she has met, inspired by Lilith Fair.

“I recently watched the Lilith Fair documentary. It had so many female artists that I look up to, and I put out a TikTok video a few months ago because I thought this would be cool to do with some indie pop girls. I've had more than 20 girls express interest and fill out the form. So that's one of my biggest goals, to try to make something like that happen,” she said.

To find Gregory’s EP and to keep up with her work, check out her website , Instagram and Facebook pages.