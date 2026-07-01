5-year program for planned road improvements in Missouri is approved

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has approved the FY 2027-2031 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The five-year program is known as STIP. It lists transportation projects planned by state and regional planning agencies from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2031.

STIP makes available $13 billion of federal and state revenues for all modes of transportation.

Projects outlined in this year’s STIP include:



A bridge replacement over Table Rock Lake near Chain-o-Lakes in Barry County

Safety features on U.S. 65 from 3.3 miles north of EE in Christian County to just over a half mile north of Route 76 in Taney County

Rehabilitation of the bridge over I-44 in Strafford

Interchange and bridge improvements on Kearney St. at Highway 65 in Springfield

Signal replacements in Springfield, including Kearney at National, Summit, Broadway and Delaware.

Adding turn lanes, pedestrian signals and raised medians at various locations on Sunshine Street from Glenstone east.

The STIP includes bicycle and pedestrian safety improvements at various locations in the urban Southwest District, according to MoDOT.