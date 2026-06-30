Harmony House announces its new executive director

Harmony House has announced Kirstyn Walker as its new executive director. Walker joined the Harmony House team last summer as the assistant executive director.

According to the nonprofit, Walker is an experienced nonprofit professional with a background in victim services and trauma-informed practices. She’s a graduate of Missouri State University with a master’s degree in social work.

Kirstyn sits on the Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence Public Policy Committee, as well as the Professional Leadership and Advancement 2026 Cohort, a part of Futures Without Violence.

“The work Harmony House does to serve survivors of domestic violence impacts our community in such a meaningful way,” said Walker in a statement, “and I am beyond honored to be entrusted to lead this organization.”

Harmony House is Missouri’s largest and longest standing domestic violence shelter. It has served over 21,000 survivors of domestic violence since opening its doors in 1976.