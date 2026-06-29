Springfield City Council votes to recommend 5 for Citizen's Advisory Board

One person has been recommended for reappointment to Springfield’s Citizen’s Advisory Board and four more were recommended for election to the board also known as CAB on Monday. A total of 120 residents submitted applications to serve on the board.

Springfield City Council voted to recommend reappointment of Zone 2 resident Lauren Shantz to the board for a 3-year term. Zone 4 resident Jhasmine Watson and Zone 1 resident Jeff Frederick were recommended for election to 3-year terms that will end in 2029. Others recommended for election to terms that go through 2028 were Zone 2 resident Mary Ann Bonetti and Zone 2 resident Alia Lee.

Former board member Andy Peebles, whose term would have expired in 2028, moved outside the city limits. Erin Danastasio, whose term would have ended in 2029, and Christina Angle, whose term would have expired in 2029, live outside the city limits and, according to city charter, weren’t supposed to have voting roles on the board. Earlier this year, it was discovered that the CAB was not in full compliance with city charter due to what City Attorney Jordan Paul called “a technical error.” That was corrected through a resolution approved by City Council in early June.

CAB members are tasked with recommending how revenue from the ½-cent portion of the ¾-quarter cent Spring Forward SGF Sales Tax should be spent. That portion, which is estimated to produce approximately $30 million a year initially, funds capital improvements, community and neighborhood initiatives and parks projects that align with the Forward SGF Comprehensive Plan. Voters approved the tax in November 2024.

In providing recommendations for projects, the CAB uses the following criteria, according to the City of Springfield:



Whether the project can be completed with no ongoing debt obligation.

Whether the project is eligible for matching funds.

Whether the project directly generates new sales tax or other revenue for City services and infrastructure

Whether the project creates jobs or increases economic growth.

Whether the project is a catalyst that retains existing or attracts new City residents or businesses.

Whether the project improves livability for City residents or workers.

Whether the project is transformational and invests in the next generation.

Whether the project is a continuation of an existing or previous project.

Additionally, according to the city, preference is given to City-run or City-partnered projects over independent or grant-style programs. Requests for ongoing operating funds are discouraged, maintaining focus on one-time, capital, or transformational investments. The advisory board will follow Council's established timeline; and Council members may submit projects for advisory board review.

Springfield City Council is expected to consider the recommendations July 13 and vote on the appointments July 27.

