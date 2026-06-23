Community Foundation of the Ozarks announces $8 million capital campaign

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks has announced its first capital campaign. The goal is to turn its building at 300 S. Jefferson into a “front door for philanthropy.”

CFO president and CEO Winter Kinne said they’ve raised $4.5 million of their $8 million goal to renovate the first floor and the exterior of the building, which are the community-facing areas.

The goal is to help other nonprofits in the area.

"We believe wholeheartedly that the more efficient and effective we can make our nonprofits, the farther that everybody's donated dollars to go," Kinne said. "And so, that is at the heart of this particular project is to continue to support the nonprofit sector and build its capacity. And then the second thing is we are hoping that this will inspire a new generation of philanthropists and charitable activities and hope that CFO will also be able to use the updated and expanded event spaces to host additional trainings and community conversations ourselves as well."

Plans call for an expanded event center with an outdoor courtyard and a catering kitchen that will be available for nonprofits; offices and collaboration spaces for emerging nonprofits; a digital display showcasing individuals, affiliate foundations and projects from CFO’s history; and a new 900-square-foot conference room.

They plan to open up an entrance on McDaniel Street. Kinne said, with the exterior changes, new windows for the first and second floors, new lighting and added greenery and natural elements, the project will “reimagine the corner of McDaniel and Jefferson in downtown Springfield.”

Construction is expected to start in early 2027.

The project is designed by Dake Wells Architecture, and JE Dunn Construction will serve as general contractor. Both firms led the renovation of the fourth floor of 300 South Jefferson for the CFO’s new headquarters, which was completed in summer 2025.

The capital campaign, “Creating a Front Door for Philanthropy,” is supported with lead gifts by Eric K. Peterson, CFP; Elizabeth Dickey, on behalf of the John Wallis Dickey family; the Meek Family, in memory of Mary Kay Meek; and Patricia Hall and the late Jerry Hall.

"I think it's very cool that of the $4.5 million raised so far, half of the money and half of the number of donors are from outside of Springfield," said Kinne. "So, the region does so far see the need here and believe in CFO's vision of creating a front door for philanthropy."

Other donors have also pledged support as of June 22: Jim and Janet Anderson; Arvest Bank; Ray F. and Nancy J. Aton Memorial Fund; Rob and Sally Baird; Fiducient Advisors; Guaranty Bank; JE Dunn Construction; Gordon and Laura Kinne; Winter and Marshall Kinne; Luis Leon; Anne E. and Mac McGregor; Charles and Robin Morgan; the estate of Jimmy Murrow; Mark and Lori Nelson; Gail and Clif Smart; Dean and Robin Thompson; Craig and Amy Wescott; and anonymous donors.

CFO moved into the building at 300 S. Jefferson last August. Currently, Missouri State University and the MSU Foundation are the majority tenant right now, Kinne said. But they plan to move by the fall into the new Clif Smart Advancement Center being built on the east side of campus. There are other tenants in the building, including GHN Architects, Gallagher Insurance, the Springfield Art Museum, SAAB and Restore SGF.

Kinne hopes that once Missouri State moves to their new space, they can attract more tenants. CFO occupies the fourth floor. She said floors two, three, five and six will be available when MSU moves.

"As we continue to have new tenants move in the building and the income from that, we hope that we will be able to replace the remaining windows on the remaining floors that haven't been done yet after the capital campaign," said Kinne. "And then, ultimately, at some point in the future, once the purchase of the building and all the landlord liability items are taken care of, I hope that the building is a generator of income, the other floors besides the first one, so that CFO can reinvest those proceeds back into the community through our grant making."