Ozark Parks plan details present and potential future

The City of Ozark’s Board of Aldermen heard the first reading of the city’s “Parks and Recreation Master Plan” at their meeting Monday night.

The 10-year plan was developed with St. Louis based SWT Design and includes a detailed assessment of parks and trails in the city as well as a report on the department and its practices.

The plan was drawn up based on a 2025 community survey, discussions with stakeholders, and by comparing Ozark to similar sized communities.

The plan document states it “reflects the desires of a community that seeks to honor its existing open spaces, unique ecosystems, and historic charm while balancing the needs of a quickly growing city.”

SWT Design architect Jay Wohlschlaeger spoke at Monday’s meeting and described the opportunities he sees in Ozark, “with natural resources and the identity for Parks and Recreation that could be built around that,” Wohlschlaeger explained, “(we) mention Garrison (Springs), even the idea of activating the Finley River and the connectivity that you have along the Finley with several of the park properties is something that’s unique.”

The report lists 8 current parks, totaling about 143.5 acres of park space, with 9.3 miles of trails. It says the city would need three additional parks and an additional 88 acres of park space to be at the average for a city its size.

There are recommendations and considerations for each park and recommendations for additional parks and facilities, particularly in Wards 1 and 3.

Suggested early action items included moving park maintenance to a new facility at Neal Grubaugh Park, playground renovations at Southfork and Applecreek parks and improvements to the OC.

General recommendations include a suggestion for a new nature center, recommendation for new courts, including basketball, tennis, pickleball and volleyball, and a new dog and skate park and community garden.

A trail from Finley River Park to the Riverside Bridge was identified as a priority trail. Trails were identified as the highest priority during engagement efforts and from the citizen survey.

An open-air multiuse pavilion was suggested for the OC and bluff spring park area, and river access points at Riverside Inn Park and Finley River Park.

Finley River Park is not owned by the city. The report suggested the lack of a long-term lease and flooding issues pose maintenance and cost challenges. Among other recommendations the report suggests replacing the park’s ball fields with a multi-use lawn.

Ozark’s Board of Aldermen will vote on the Parks Master Plan at their next meeting. Find a copy of the plan in the city's June 15 meeting packet.