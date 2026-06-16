Lost & Found Grief Center unveils Legacy of Hope Wall

Lost & Found was founded in 2000 and has since offered both professional individual and no-cost support groups for people coping with loss.

Miller said that since then, the organization has served roughly 25,000 or more individuals.

“We were founded by Dr. Karen Scott, who was the head of counseling for Springfield Public Schools, and her friend, local attorney Shawn Askinosie, who lost his father when he was a teenager. Together they saw the devastation that can happen when a child loses a parent or sibling and what the devastation [can do to] a family,” explained Miller.

The group originally met in Askinose’s offices, but the organization grew to allow for a standalone location.

Miller said he became involved in the organization after the passing of his son.

“My wife and I came to Lost & Found in 2019 for grief counseling. [And] just two years ago, I accepted the position of executive director, so I definitely have a personal connection,” he said.

“We do know that unresolved grief, especially in children, has some pretty serious consequences. We know from research that children who have unresolved grief from the death of a parent or sibling are 175% more likely to misuse drugs and alcohol. They are 200% more likely to really struggle in school,” said Miller.

“It also has a workforce implication for unresolved grief. Just the estimates of how much it costs people with unresolved grief costs organizations in the billions every year. I know from my experience of losing my son, Luke, for the first couple of years after he died, I was not at work 100% any day.”

But Miller said the only way the organization is able to offer no-cost therapeutic support groups is thanks to donors.

“We’re almost entirely funded by [them], so the Legacy of Hope Wall represents those individuals, families and organizations who supported our fundraising efforts during our silver anniversary in 2025,” he said. “[But] more importantly, their donations demonstrate confidence in our organization and appreciation for the work we do to provide help, hope and healing for families and individuals suffering the death of a loved one.”

At the event on June 9, Lost & Found unveiled the wall to roughly 75 visitors. The event also featured a mayoral proclamation and a ribbon cutting from the chamber.