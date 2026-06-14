12 dead in Sunday morning plane crash in Butler, Missouri

Twelve people are dead after a plane crashed in Butler, Missouri; about an hour south of the Kansas City metro.

A plane carrying 11 skydivers and one pilot left the Butler Memorial Airport at around 11:30 a.m., according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A spokesman Sgt. Justin Ewing. The plane turned back for an unknown reason, and crashed near Business 49 Highway.

"There were witnesses who were family members," said Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson. He said there are clergy members on scene to aid those family members.

The aircraft was a Pacific Aerospace 750 XL, according to Butler Memorial Airport manager Dennis Jacobs. The aircraft is a fixed-wing, single-engine turbo-prop.

It is operated by Skydive Kansas City, according to Federal Aviation Administration records. The company provides skydiving in several locations, including Overland Park, Topeka and Indianapolis, Indiana.

Skydive Kansas City called the crash a "devastating loss" in a statement, and said the company is working with local and federal investigators.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the families, friends, and loved ones of all who were lost," the statement read. "Thee team is in shock, and the community is close-knit."

The company said it's a UPSA Group Member Dropzone in good standing.

Jacobs said there were seven "single jumpers" in the plane and two tandems.

All lanes of Business 49 Highway near the airport are closed. Jacobs said he expects the highway to be closed for two days because of "the proximity of the crash site to the road."

The airport is open, but there are no training flights and instrument landings and takeoffs are suspended.

Missouri Congressman Mark Alford, whose district includes Butler, was on the scene, and told reporters he was committed to helping the victims' families.

"Just getting to enjoy God's green earth and then have something like this turn so tragic while potentially other family members are watching, it's tragic," he said.

Senator Eric Schmitt also expressed condolences on social media.

This is a terrible tragedy, and I’m praying for the families of the victims involved in the crash. I’ll stand ready to assist local authorities as this situation develops. https://t.co/WRiVPCwAn7 — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) June 14, 2026

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

Ewing said the NTSB is taking the lead on the investigation. The NTSB said in an email that its investigators are expected to arrive on scene on Monday, where they will begin the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft.

"Part of the investigation will be to request radar data, weather information, maintenance records and the pilot's medical records," NTSB spokesperson Jennifer Gabris said in the email. "NTSB investigators will look at the human, machine and environment as the outline of the investigation."

A preliminary report will be released within 30 days, while a final report in the next 1-2 years will include a probable cause of the crash and any contributing factors.

In 2024, seven people survived the crash of a skydiving plane at the same airport.

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