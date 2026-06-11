Ozarks PrideFest will be held Saturday in downtown Springfield

Organizers are gearing up for this weekend's Ozarks PrideFest on Park Central Square.

The theme of this year’s event is "Come One, Come All." GLO Center Executive Director Aaron Kitchens said it channels a little bit of the circus vibe and will kick off with a parade starting at 11:30 a.m. at Tampa and Benton and going south on Benton and then west on McDaniel.

The main event will be on the square with performances by local band Waffle, High Tide Theatrical, Men’s Chorus of the Ozarks, and local drag performers. Country singer Dylan Earl will take the stage at 2:45, and the featured Drag Performer at 1:45 will be Madame Mystery.

"Madame Mystery is coming to us as a Kansas City native but a performer out of the Vegas area and really channeling that circus theme," said Kitchens. "She does a variety of different shows. And so, I know on Friday night, she's actually doing a hypnotism show at the Bazaar bar as sort of an unofficial pre-party. And, you know, she's a really entertaining act that's scheduled for that main stage and we're really excited about it."

Ozarks PrideFest will also feature vendors, including the Queer Marketplace where members of the LGBTQ+ community can sell handmade items. Kitchens said those vendors received a discounted rate. The idea is to give them a chance to build their business, meet new customers and boost their income.

Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office will provide security at the event. Kitchens has this advice for attendees.

"Every year we have a few folks that will come out to make their voice heard in opposition to our message of love and inclusion. And we just advise that members not spend their time engaging with those individuals," he said. "Just, if you see them and there is not an official pride fest volunteer from one of our faithful allies over there making sure that things stay safe and that folks have a good time, just come over to the booth and let us know."

He said several allies from local churches plan to hold up messages that are more in line with the PrideFest message in the hopes of reducing the visibility of some of the other messages.

Kitchens said PrideFest is an important part of the queer community’s history "starting at Stonewall with the protest, they have evolved into...a festival and event that that happens in communities all over the country to celebrate the progress that we've made, raise awareness for the progress that we have left to create and to create community and bring folks together and introduce folks to a supportive, affirming, loving community for them to be a part of, so that way, year round, they have the support and the resources that they need to thrive."

You can see a schedule for Ozarks Pridefest and learn more about it at ozarkspridefest.com.