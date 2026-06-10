Rotating cast of young actors featured in High Tide Theatrical production of cult classic

The cult-classic musical is current running in downtown Springfield with a unique production featuring two rotating casts and a real botanical pop-up experience inside the venue.

“Each cast will get even performances. It’s really been an interesting creative process for sure,” said Landan Stocker, an actor in the production. “During performances the other cast is functioning as the puppeteers for our Audrey II.”

Audrey II is the name of the main antagonist in “Little Shop of Horrors,” a murderous talking alien plant.

“Each night we’re able to kind of bring a new energy and life into Audrey II as puppeteers,” said Elian Mackey, another performer in the show. “And so there’s definitely been a lot of creative freedom.”

“I think by the end of it, it’ll have been a two-month process when you include tech rehearsals and everything,” said Stocker. “It’s interesting to think about where you were and where you are now. It’s amazing how much work and memorization and technical elements have been added over time. It’s this collaborative, beautiful thing that we’ve all put together.”

Stocker said many of the people working with High Tide Theatrical are young and that they are a “breath of fresh air” for the arts scene.

“It’s so exciting. When you think of theater, you think of people that only do certain things a certain way and tell the same story over and over again. So it’s nice to have that uniqueness, that drive of youth,” he added.

High Tide Theatrical’s production of the dark comedy musical will run through June 27 at The Lightroom Lounge inside Martha's Vineyard. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit their website .

John Goodman also shared insights on young actors during a conversation with Rea this past April.

“The business has changed so much, especially the audition process and getting yourself out there, I would just say, you got to work on yourself,” said Goodman.

“You got to keep yourself fit, keep your mind in shape. I learned the hard way to avoid distractions like booze. That really tied me up for a long time. But you work on yourself and keep your mind open and dive into the other arts,” he added.

