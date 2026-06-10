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Forsyth makes plans to fill mayor role 

KSMU | By Chris Drew
Published June 10, 2026 at 10:24 AM CDT
Forsyth's Board of Aldermen discuss a resolution funding impeachment proceedings against the town's mayor. Mayor Julie AuBuchon is in the middle; alderman Scott Novak is at the far-right.
Image taken from City of Forsyth meeting video.
Forsyth's Board of Aldermen discuss a resolution funding impeachment proceedings against the town's mayor in May.

The City of Forsyth’s Board of Alderman are moving forward after successfully removing former mayor Julie Aubuchon in an impeachment last month. They’re accepting letters of interest for those who’d hope to fill the position.  

Missouri’s statutes allow board members to make nominations to fill the position. The statute also allows boards and councils to develop more specific procedures for the process.  

At a meeting on June 3, the Board weighed their options, considered going without a mayor until elections later this year and discussed how to make the process more democratic and transparent.  

The Board, temporarily led by Board president Dennis Winzenried, talked through the logistics. 

Forsyth will accept letters of interest from residents at Forsyth’s City Hall, until 4 p.m. Monday, June 29. They said they’d hope to hold public interviews with candidates in July and make a decision later next month.  
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Chris Drew
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