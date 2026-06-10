Christian County Library discusses board vacancy and new staff

The turnover of Christian County Library District leadership continues.

In April former Board president, Echo Schneider announced she was moving, no longer eligible and stepping down from her board position.

At the library district’s most recent Board meeting May 29, executive director Will Blydenburgh said that the district’s Youth Services director recently stepped down as well.

Blydenburgh said he has also spent considerable time onboarding new staff, including new branch managers at Clever and Nixa, and a new Digital Media Specialist, responsible for internal and external communications.

The Christian County Commission has said it will discuss candidates and appoint a new board member to represent Southern Christian County at its meeting this Thursday. That appointee will be the third new board member in the last year.